Myra Davies to be inducted into Nevada County Fair Hall of Fame

The Nevada County Fair's Board of Directors has announced that Myra Davies will be inducted into the Nevada County Fair's Hall of Fame.

The Board recognized Davies for her longtime service and dedication to the Nevada County Fair and for her commitment to local agriculture.

Davies is a fifth-generation local rancher who lives on her family's historic Dipper Valley Ranch in Nevada City. Since retiring from her county job, Davies can often be found on her ranch checking her cows and delivering firewood.

"The legacy of the history, the land and the soil are in my soul and part of who I am," she says. "To me, ranching and farming is not a job, it is a chosen way of life."

That love of ranching and farming can be seen in her commitment to the Nevada County Fair and her involvement in community activities dedicated to supporting agriculture and youth in agriculture. During the fair, Davies, who has been attending since she was a child, can be found at the Cattlewomen's Marian Ghidotti Red Barn and the Nevada County Farm Bureau booths where she works diligently to carry on agricultural traditions.

In addition to her work at the fair, Davies has served in various capacities in the Kentucky Flat 4-H Club, including Community Club Officer/President and a Horse and Hiking leader. She currently serves as a Nevada County Farm Bureau Director, President of the Placer Nevada Cattlewomen's (PNCW) Association, and Chair of the PNCW Beef Ambassador Program. She is actively involved in Ag in the Classroom, a member of California Cattlewomen, National Cattlewomen, Nevada County Republican Women Federated, and Nevada County Grown.

"I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Fair's Hall of Fame," said Davies. "The Nevada County Fair is a stronghold for our community. There is no other place as beautiful, accommodating, and with such strong community support for youth to showcase their yearlong projects.

"The Nevada County Fair is a hub, a focal point, to keep these traditions strong and it's very important that I support organizations that carry on family and agricultural traditions. My life is family, faith, community, clubs, the Dipper Valley Ranch, beef, keeping ag alive through youth, and the Fair. That's really all I need."

Davies will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at opening day ceremony on Aug. 8 and will receive a portrait donated by Shaffers Originals of Grass Valley.

The 2018 Nevada County Fair is Aug. 8-12. For information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fair