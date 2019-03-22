 Music in the Mountains Home Tour on the horizon | TheUnion.com

Music in the Mountains Home Tour on the horizon

Submitted to The Union
The Home Tour invites the public to view seven unique homes in the Nevada County area. From Contemporary to Victorian, the tour features something for everyone as every style of decor will be on display.

This year's Home Tour takes place in the spring and our home owners couldn't be happier. Their gardens will be blooming, adding to the beauty of their homes and to your experience as a guest on the tour. We are showcasing a collection of unique homes all across Nevada County.

There will be cookies, coffee and tea at one of the houses and one home will have a wine and beer bar. In addition, musicians will be playing to enhance your experience. Enjoy your peek into some of the most distinctive homes in Nevada County and take home all the new ideas you have discovered.

For more information on the Home Tour, visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org.

WHAT: Home Tour, a benefit for Music in the Mountains

WHERE: Various locations throughout Nevada County

WHEN: Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $30 online or in the Music in the Mountains office, $35 at the door

INFO: http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6124

