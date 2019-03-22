Music in the Mountains Home Tour on the horizon
March 22, 2019
WHAT: Home Tour, a benefit for Music in the Mountains
WHERE: Various locations throughout Nevada County
WHEN: Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
TICKETS: $30 online or in the Music in the Mountains office, $35 at the door
INFO: http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6124
This year's Home Tour takes place in the spring and our home owners couldn't be happier. Their gardens will be blooming, adding to the beauty of their homes and to your experience as a guest on the tour. We are showcasing a collection of unique homes all across Nevada County.
There will be cookies, coffee and tea at one of the houses and one home will have a wine and beer bar. In addition, musicians will be playing to enhance your experience. Enjoy your peek into some of the most distinctive homes in Nevada County and take home all the new ideas you have discovered.
For more information on the Home Tour, visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org.
WHAT: Home Tour, a benefit for Music in the Mountains
WHERE: Various locations throughout Nevada County
WHEN: Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
TICKETS: $30 online or in the Music in the Mountains office, $35 at the door
INFO: http://www.musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6124
Trending In: Local News
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Developer revives Dorsey Marketplace; Grass Valley releases Draft EIR (Read the doc)
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
- Nevada Irrigation District customers vent frustration with proposed water rate hike
- Truckee man accused of raping teen
Trending Sitewide
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after women dies in crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Developer revives Dorsey Marketplace; Grass Valley releases Draft EIR (Read the doc)
- Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement
- Nevada Irrigation District customers vent frustration with proposed water rate hike
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.