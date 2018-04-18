Multistate serial bank robber sentenced for robberies in Auburn, Reno and St. George, Utah

SACRAMENTO — Gregory Jerome Brown, 28, of Bountiful, Utah, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to five years and three months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for robbing three banks, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a release.

According to court documents, Brown robbed three banks in three different states. Brown wrote his demands on index cards and in two instances, Nevada and Utah, he threatened tellers in demand notes with a gun.

After the robberies, Brown rode away on his motorcycle. After the Utah bank robbery, Brown fled south and was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona. At his guilty plea, Brown admitted that he robbed the following banks:

On October 13, 2017, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 338 Elm Avenue, Auburn, California;

On October 14, 2017, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 2895 Northtowne Lane, Reno, Nevada;

On November 8, 2017, he robbed the America First Credit Union at 2928 East Mall Drive, Saint George, Utah.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Office of the United States Attorney, Eastern District of California