Multistate serial bank robber sentenced for robberies in Auburn, Reno and St. George, Utah
April 18, 2018
SACRAMENTO — Gregory Jerome Brown, 28, of Bountiful, Utah, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to five years and three months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for robbing three banks, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a release.
According to court documents, Brown robbed three banks in three different states. Brown wrote his demands on index cards and in two instances, Nevada and Utah, he threatened tellers in demand notes with a gun.
After the robberies, Brown rode away on his motorcycle. After the Utah bank robbery, Brown fled south and was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona. At his guilty plea, Brown admitted that he robbed the following banks:
On October 13, 2017, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 338 Elm Avenue, Auburn, California;
On October 14, 2017, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 2895 Northtowne Lane, Reno, Nevada;
On November 8, 2017, he robbed the America First Credit Union at 2928 East Mall Drive, Saint George, Utah.
Recommended Stories For You
Source: Office of the United States Attorney, Eastern District of California
Trending In: Local News
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Dog Bar Road wreck ID’d as Heather Stoddard, 40, of Grass Valley
- Penn Valley real estate agent’s license in jeopardy after federal conviction
- Nevada County Animal Shelter change isn’t a done deal, Supervisor Ed Scofield says
- New 19-lot residential development proposed in Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Dog Bar Road wreck ID’d as Heather Stoddard, 40, of Grass Valley
- Nevada County looks to change animal shelter operations, not renew contract with Sammie’s Friends
- Nevada County authorities: 1 dead in airport fire (VIDEO)
- Penn Valley real estate agent’s license in jeopardy after federal conviction