Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez takes us through his top pics of the year

Another year has passed, and another year of gathering images for The Union has come and gone.

Being told I'm the eyes of the newspaper is a task I don't take lightly considering the longevity of The Union and the impact my predecessors — such as the legendary John Hart — have had on the community I now proudly call home.

My goal has been to accurately represent the lifestyles of those in western Nevada County while, at the same time, attempting to show those subjects in a new and creative way.

It's not always an easy task considering most things in Nevada County are hidden by trees, canyons, roads that resemble trails, a lack of cellphone coverage and centuries worth of rich history.

From functions at the fairgrounds to vegetation fires and everything in between, here's my top 10 photos taken for The Union in 2018.

#10 – Snow day – It seems the iconic Nevada County snow days are becoming less frequent, meaning when the white stuff does start coming down it's an 'all hands on deck, drop everything you're doing' approach for photographers such as myself. In this case, the snow stuck long enough for me to capture five-year-old Maggie Poston walking along the sidewalks of downtown Grass Valley in the footsteps of her father Dan. This image was picked up by the Associated Press and published in The Mercury News and Texarkana Gazette.

Recommended Stories For You

#9 – Destruction derby – Anyone who knows me or my photography knows I have a thing for demolition derbies. Nothing screams unique Americana action to me more than the twisting, crunching, and burning that is a destruction derby. While most look to the action of the arena, I look to the action of the pit crews, illuminating my images solely with the light of acetylene torches used to cut away fenders.

#8 – National Exchange Hotel closes – When word went round that Tom Coleman had sold the iconic National Hotel, community members came out by the masses to show their respects during the bar's final night of operation on Feb. 10. Longtime partner of Coleman and bartender Ernestine Kehn could be seen solemnly serving up her final drinks while folks mingled and reminisced on the end of an era.

#7 – First legal cannabis sale – It's no secret that Nevada County has a knack for growing cannabis, so it was a momentous occasion when the first legal sales of cannabis took place in August out of medical dispensary Elevation 2477' in Nevada City. Recent changes to Nevada City's ordinance is allowing Elevation 2477' to sell recreational adult use cannabis beginning mid January.

#6 – Thursday Night Market – Sometimes everything goes your way, after everything goes wrong. I was photographing the first Thursday Night Market of the year in June when someone was not happy I was photographing their student's artwork set up in one of the craft booths. I tried to explain that I wasn't trying to make copies of the work, just trying to capture the scene. I left frustrated, but upon turning around, this scene of nine-year-old Mahadev and mother Chaytanya Henderson unfolded right in front of me.

#5 – Oak Fire – Fire season is when I try to be on top of my game with batteries charged, memory cards cleared, cell phone ready to go, gas in the car, and dufflebag full of fireproof Nomex gear at the ready. The Oak Fire, which burned 16 acres in south county Aug. 12, was the county's most serious fire in 2018, threatening a dozen homes and burning one structure to the ground. As unfortunate as this image is, it's a far cry of the destruction experienced during the Camp Fire, or the Lobo and McCourtney Fires of 2017.

#4 – Fair power outage – It was a busy day chasing vegetation fires when the evening of Aug. 10 rolled around. In the newsroom we could hear multiple calls regarding power outages, vegetation fires and a packed Nevada County Fairgrounds. While approaching the fairgrounds, one could see flames and a plume of smoke near the North Star Mining Museum where an electrical transformer blew and caused a vegetation fire. After photographing firefighters put out the flames I traveled to the fairgrounds to witness folks using their cellphones to illuminate the now dark arena.

#3 – Rossi attempts championship title – When hometown hero Alexander Rossi had a shot at the Sprint IndyCar championship during the Grand Prix of Sonoma, The Union's Walter Ford and I were there. Though Rossi's chances at championship glory faded not long after this photo was taken, the determination can be seen in his eyes before he pulled his visor down to start the race.

#2 – Smartsville vegetation fire – It's not every day you come across a fire that isn't being fought by anyone. That happened while traveling along Highway 20 through Smartsville Aug. 21. By the time I noticed the smoke and flames and pulled over to get my camera ready, members of the Tahoe Helitack firefighters, returning from the Mendocino Complex, also stopped. These images were picked up by the San Francisco Chronicle among others through the Associated Press' image share program.

#1 – Last drop on the North Fire – Coming home from Lake Tahoe Sept. 3, I noticed the first plumes of smoke from the North Fire as they began to bellow above Emigrant Gap. I turned on my emergency radio scanner to hear there wasn't much chatter about this fire yet. When I heard the first air attack pilot on scene ask what type of aircraft was available, I knew that this could be the next big Northern California wildfire. I got back to Grass Valley in time to get up to the Grass Valley Air Attack Base and photograph Cal Fire air tanker 88 pilot Collin Rogers, returning to base after making his final drop of retardant on the fire for the day. The North Fire was kept to 1,120 acres and was contained by Sept. 17.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.