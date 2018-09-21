Moving on: Chris Roberts excited to start new role as Bear River principal

Education runs in Chris Roberts' blood.

His father was an educator for 40 years, his sisters hold administrative and teaching positions, and Roberts had no doubt while growing up in Loomis that he would seek a career in education as well.

Earlier this week, Roberts was named as the new principal of Bear River High School following the departure of Dr. Amy Besler in August. Bruce Kinseth was named interim principal while the Nevada Joint Union High School District board of trustees found a permanent replacement.

After graduating from Del Oro High School in 1991 he served on a church mission to Costa Rica in 1992, where he studied Spanish and music. Upon his return he majored in the same subjects at Sacramento State University, again following his father's footsteps. He went on to teach Spanish and coach soccer at Granite Bay High School until 2011.

Around the same time, he was named assistant principal at Lyman Gilmore Middle School, and two years later became principal.

"I always pinch myself that I am involved in education," There are days when I feel like I really earn my paycheck but I am so fortunate and lucky to have a job where everyday I get to make a difference in the lives of others."

In what little free time he has, Roberts is father to five children — Joshua, Tanner, Riley, Ryan and Callie. His wife, Angelique, is a graduate of Bear River and is now a student support aide at Cottage Hill School.

Roberts said the past year leading up to his new position with Bear River has been a whirlwind. Angelique was just recently able to return to work after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, while Roberts had his own bout with leukemia in 2003.

"I was diagnosed and went through chemo," he explained. "It was a crazy time. (My son) was just born when I was diagnosed, and the worst part is they had me in a secluded space. It was a fatal diagnosis, but fortunately I was misdiagnosed."

Since then, Roberts has been in remission and said his scare taught him much about how he wanted to live his life.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," he said. "I've been through things in my life and we have learned from a lot of the trials that have been thrown our way. We really value relationships, and I've noticed that about Bear River among staff and students. It's a pretty awesome place."

Roberts is excited to start his new position, which will likely begin just after the Thanksgiving break, depending on how the hiring process goes at Lyman Gilmore for his predecessor.

"I've enjoyed my time at Lyman Gilmore," Roberts said. "We are up 60 kids and growing in enrollment and that is a testament to the staff."

Roberts said he's enthusiastic about working with Bear River staff to continue moving the school toward excellence.

"I'm relational," Roberts said. "Those teachers have a passion and my job is to go and facilitate the job so they can do what they're passionate about. I always find ways I can improve myself. Being a principal, the best part is gleaning ideas and information from those around me. It's amazing to watch them teach."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.