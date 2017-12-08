Mountain lion damaged missing Sacramento woman’s body, Placer County authorities say
December 8, 2017
The body of a missing Sacramento woman found dead Wednesday in the Auburn area was damaged by a mountain lion, Placer County authorities said.
Yin Wong, 33, was missing for four days when searchers found her body in the American River canyon, about a mile below where her car was found. Nevada County officials confirmed that day the body belonged to Wong, though her cause of death remained unknown Friday despite evidence that a mountain lion damaged the body.
"The coroner said there is no evidence to support that the mountain lion killed Wong, but it's believed that the animal discovered her after she was deceased," a Placer County release states.
Officials said the lion's behavior is normal and that there's no reason to believe the public is in danger.
Authorities said an Auburn-area resident found Wong's car on Sunday, leading authorities to respond. They found her shoes, cell phone, purse and keys nearby.
A search that involved Nevada County authorities began that day. Search-and-rescue volunteers swept through the Bowman area, finding Wong's body on Wednesday, authorities said.
