Mountain biker rescued after crash near Scotts Flat Lake
July 20, 2018
A medical rescue was conducted Friday afternoon near Scotts Flat Lake for a mountain biker who reportedly sustained an injury involving a tree branch through his arm.
The cyclist was located two miles up from the Scotts Flat Campground on a trail below Highway 20 and called 911 just before 3 p.m.
A passing cyclist reportedly came across the subject and offered assistance to rescuers in helping to locate the victim.
By 3:50 p.m. rescuers located the subject and prepared him for transport back to the campground.
— Elias Funez, multimedia reporter
Trending In: Local News
- Witness: Christopher Bancroft told friend he killed Donald Ormsby
- Grass Valley man charged with murder in son’s death appears in court
- Nevada County judge hears testimony that codefendants had sex after slaying
- Grass Valley’s historic Holbrooke Hotel in escrow (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Disaster averted; Firefighters save homes in western Nevada County (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
Trending Sitewide
- Witness: Christopher Bancroft told friend he killed Donald Ormsby
- Grass Valley man charged with murder in son’s death appears in court
- Nevada County judge hears testimony that codefendants had sex after slaying
- Grass Valley’s historic Holbrooke Hotel in escrow (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Disaster averted; Firefighters save homes in western Nevada County (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)