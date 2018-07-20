Mountain biker rescued after crash near Scotts Flat Lake

A medical rescue was conducted Friday afternoon near Scotts Flat Lake for a mountain biker who reportedly sustained an injury involving a tree branch through his arm.

The cyclist was located two miles up from the Scotts Flat Campground on a trail below Highway 20 and called 911 just before 3 p.m.

A passing cyclist reportedly came across the subject and offered assistance to rescuers in helping to locate the victim.

By 3:50 p.m. rescuers located the subject and prepared him for transport back to the campground.

