Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 174

An Auburn man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle collided head-on with a Jeep on Highway 174.

Jonathan Friedlander, 41, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on the highway at just after 2:30 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Tim Sheehan.

"Numerous witnesses said he was driving at high speeds," Sheehan said.

A woman driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on Highway 174 began making a legal left turn onto Lakewood Lane, Sheehan said. Friedlander hit the right front of the Jeep head-on due to his speed.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, complained of pain but was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, Sheehan said. He added there were no weather issues and it was not believed that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.