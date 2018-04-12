Motorcycle chase ends with arrest in Nevada County

Authorities say Robert Morgan Wagner would have faced infractions for failing to have a license to drive a motorcycle and for lacking the proper registration.

Instead the 28-year-old Grass Valley man faces a felony charge of evading police after fleeing a traffic stop, Nevada County Jail reports and authorities state.

A California Highway Patrol officer around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday tried to stop Wagner because his motorcycle had no license plates. Wagner then sped from the scene, at points reaching 80 mph during the eight-mile chase, CHP Officer Mike Steele said.

"He just guns it," Steele added. "The motorcycle actually forced one vehicle off the road."

Wagner stopped at McCourtney and Wolf roads after failing to escape the pursuing officer, who then arrested him, Steele said.

"This guy ran just because he didn't have a motorcycle endorsement," Steele added. "He just had a Class C driver's license. Technically, he was driving unlicensed and the bike wasn't registered."

Wagner remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $25,000 in bond, reports state.

