Mother’s Day Springtime Event scheduled for Grass Valley’s Empire Mine State Historic Park

Cost: $7 ages 17 & over; $3 ages 6-16; free admission for children under 6 (and grandmothers); free parking

The Empire Mine State Historic Park's Mother's Day Springtime Event is being plugged by organizers as a memorable way to celebrate mom and all special women, according to a release.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the park.

The mine will feature "the feminine side of our history and heritage, as well as in our entertainment," said Event Chair Jenna Randar.

Live music is scheduled by guitar duo Backyard Swing in the morning and singer guitarist Heather MacAdam in the afternoon.

In the Mine Yard, the trio Heifer Belles will be making their Empire Mine debut under the Assay Office porch. With original music by leader Juliet Gobert, the group will add their own brand of western music.

Later in the afternoon, award-winning barber-shop quartet, the Forte Miners, will perform. Across the Mine Yard at the Mine Shaft, visitors can enjoy more western-style music from one-man band Gary Hinze.

Near the Clubhouse, magician Peter Franchino will fire imaginations with his tricks, sometimes sharing his secrets with his delighted audiences. The Forever Young Chorus will perform from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Outside Empire Cottage, not far from the stately fountains, Blended Metal Saxophones will be making their Empire Mine debut, performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — with guitarist George Souza taking over from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Musical docent Nancy Cunningham will be leading a sing-along for children from noon to 1:45 p.m. near the busy Potting Bench.

"Here's where children can be creative," Randar said, "and make little, living gifts and cards to touch their moms' hearts. This year, they'll also be able to sing along and learn a few old-time mining songs. The sing-along is new, and should be a lot of fun."

Last year, the park welcomed close to 2,000 people to the Mother's Day Springtime Event. Visitors are welcome to bring lunches, blankets and chairs and picnic on the grassy areas.

There will also be food, drinks and treats for sale near the Clubhouse.

For more information, call 273-8522 or go to http://www.empiremine.org

Source: Courtney Ferguson, Empire Mine