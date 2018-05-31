More vote centers open Saturday in Nevada County; primary election is Tuesday

Truckee has two drop-off points: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours a day; and Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

North San Juan has one: North San Juan Community Library, 18847 Oak Tree Road, Nevada City. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

South County has a drop box at Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Penn Valley’s drop-off box is at Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Nevada City has one drop-off point: a box in the parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., available 24 hours a day.

Grass Valley has two drop-off spots: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

The Nevada County elections office has started tallying ballots cast for next week's primary election, though officials will release no results until after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Elections officials said they'd received 11,756 ballots as of Wednesday, a turnout of just over 17 percent.

All Nevada County voters should have received ballots in the mail — a change implemented by the Voter's Choice Act. The act eliminates precincts and replaces them with vote centers, where any voter can cast a ballot. Voters also can mail back their ballot or drop it off at any vote center or one of several designated drop-off spots.

Two vote centers are open now: the elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City; and Town Hall Truckee Board Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

Five more open Saturday: Gold Miners Inn, Room E, 121 Bank St.; and the Best Western Gold County Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way, both in Grass Valley; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road; the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, in South County; and the Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday. All will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, election day.

Anyone with a damaged ballot or question should visit a vote center, Teal Caddy, a clerk-recorder assistant, said in an email.

The elections office is currently tallying ballots. Signatures on vote-by-mail ballots are checked by a machine. No further examination occurs if the signature matches one on file. Two elections officials must verify a ballot's signature, if the machine rejects it, Caddy said.

Five counties opted into the Voter's Choice Act. All California counties will have the option of using it by 2020.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.