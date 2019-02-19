More snow possible down to 1,000 feet for Nevada County

The weather cleared up late Sunday, but below-freezing temperatures have been causing plenty of headaches out on the county's roads.

And there's more snow on the horizon, albeit just a dusting at lower elevations.

Overnight lows dipped into the mid to upper 20s in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Sunday and Monday nights, according to the National Weather Service. By Sunday night, multiple reports of vehicles spinning out or getting stuck kept law enforcement busy from Pittsburg Mine Road in Nevada City down into Alta Sierra.

On Monday morning, spinouts and vehicle accidents due to ice were being reported on Broad Street, and a water main break was reported at the courthouse. A big rig and other vehicles were reported stuck on Whispering Pines Lane, and Idaho-Maryland was closed between Sutton and Brunswick.

Monday evening, when black ice began to be a concern again, the police department closed Brunswick Road at Sutton Way. Tuesday morning was more of the same, with a school bus getting stuck on Meadow Drive due to ice. Tractor-trailer trucks were still being kept off Highway 20 from Nevada City to the Interstate 80 junction, according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Steele offered up some tips for locals to safely navigate the county's roads during inclement weather.

"If you don't have to be out there, don't go," Steele said. "Stay home … If you're not in a vehicle, you can't crash."

The top reason for crashes in inclement weather is driving too fast, he said, adding, "Slow down and leave as much room as possible between you and the car in front of you."

Most of Steele's tips are simply common sense. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be, make sure your windshield wipers are functional, carry a change of clothing and plenty of water.

And make sure you have a full tank of gas, Steele added, noting that many drivers trying to make it up to Tahoe this last weekend ended up stuck on Interstate 80 for five hours or more.

Most drivers, even though they might know better, will stomp on their brakes when they hit ice and start to slide.

But hitting the brakes means you have locked up Your tires, Steele explained.

And then "you're going where gravity is going to take you," he said. "Unless you have studded tires. Even then, put it in low gear, let the transmission slow you down."

Forecast

Local residents might get a chance to practice these tips the rest of the week. On Wednesday a weak system is predicted to bring light snow to higher elevations starting early in the morning and continuing into Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

There is a slight chance of snow showers starting after 4 a.m. Wednesday, becoming "likely" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a high around 40 degrees and new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

This will be a cold system with snow levels around 2,000 feet for much of the storm. But levels are forecasted fall to 1,000 feet Wednesday night with some light accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. But another storm beginning Saturday into Sunday could bring a slight chance of snow showers at higher elevations.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.