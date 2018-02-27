More snow on way for Nevada County
February 27, 2018
More snow on the way for Nevada County
The National Weather Service is predicting one of the snowiest storms in the past several years will hit today.
The storm could cause significant travel delays, road closures, delayed school openings or school closures over the Sierra and into the foothills, the weather service said, with whiteout conditions at times.
A winter storm warning has been issued to start at 4 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Saturday, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet, with localized amounts up to 7 feet above 3,500 feet including at pass level. The system will be snowier and just as cold as the last system, the weather service said. Significant impacts to travel across a wide range of elevations are expected.
— The Union staff
