Local authorities say they will open their extreme weather shelter Tuesday and Wednesday nights in anticipation of 5 inches of rain next week.

The shelter — the lower level of the Veteran's Memorial Building, 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City — will open at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and close at 7:30 a.m. the following days.

The Grass Valley Salvation Army won't open on those nights, though it will monitor weather conditions, county officials said.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said 2 inches of rain is expected through Sunday evening, and another 3 inches Tuesday through Thursday.

"There could be some lingering showers into Friday," Meteorologist Korleisa Rogacheski said. "It still looks like it's going to be fairly wet and active over the next two weeks."

Rain has pummeled Nevada County this past week. The weather service said about 7.8 inches fell over the past five days.

Rain is expected through today. Between a half- and three-quarters of an inch is forecast for today, and another quarter- to half-inch tonight. Highs will climb to 48 and drop to 42 at night.

There's an 80 percent chance of showers on Sunday, when highs will reach 49. Rain chances will dip to 50 percent Sunday night. Lows will bottom out around 39.

Monday will be party sunny with highs around 52. That night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 39.

Rain or showers are expected through most of next week.

Tuesday's highs will reach 51, with lows dipping to 45 at night.

On Wednesday highs will climb to 48. They'll drop to 39 that night.

Thursday's highs will hit 44.

