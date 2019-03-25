More rain ahead for Nevada County, after record-setting February

If you thought this February was one of the wettest, coldest months you had ever experienced in Nevada County, you weren't imagining things.

And even more rain will continue to soak winter-weary residents through this week and potentially next week.

After one of the driest starts of the wet season last fall, the period from Oct. 1 to Feb. 28 featured above-normal precipitation across interior Northern California, the National Weather Service said. Blue Canyon recorded 55.12 inches of precipitation during that period, 125 percent of average.

And February was among the top 10 wettest and coldest on record for many locations, including Nevada County.

In Grass Valley, with historical data going back to 1966, 2019 was the third wettest February on record with 21.93 inches, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster. It was the 10th wettest month recorded in that time period, Rubin-Oster added. It was also the coldest month on record in the last 53 years, with an average high temperature of 45.6 degrees.

Nevada City's records go back to 1893, Rubin-Oster said. This February's recorded rainfall of 26.76 inches made it the second wettest February on record and the 12th wettest month in 126 years. It didn't rank as the absolute coldest month, however, probably due to the longer-running records. According to Rubin-Oster, this February was only Nevada City's third coldest month with an average temperature of 41.1 degrees. The honor of first place went to January 1937 at 40.8 degrees, followed by January 1950 with an average high of 40.9.

And even though spring has sprung, another couple rounds of precipitation are expected through the rest of the week.

The first storm will move through with impacts continuing into Tuesday morning across the mountains, the weather service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday above 6,000 feet, meaning periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The weather service is advising travelers to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

Approximately 1-2 inches of rain are expected in Grass Valley through mid-day Tuesday, with 8-12 inches of snow in the mountains with snow levels around 5,500 feet.

By late Tuesday, the stronger system arrives, bringing more widespread precipitation to the area that will continue into Wednesday night. Showers and possible thunderstorms are predicted Wednesday, with some heavy rainfall and gusts as high as 25 mph. The weather service is predicting up to 3.5 inches of rain in the foothills through Thursday morning.

Moderate to heavy mountain snow will be possible with a chance for scattered valley thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. Between 1 to 3 feet of snow is predicted with local higher amounts over the peaks. The snow levels will drop from 5,500 feet to 4,000 feet by early Thursday, the weather service said.

The big question, of course, is whether the higher elevations of western Nevada County will get any snow.

It's a moving target, said Rubin-Oster.

"Our models have raised to 4,000 feet, but I wouldn't be surprised if it moves back (down to 3,500 feet)," he said.

Some lingering showers may continue into Thursday night.

There is some sunshine ahead — but it is not going to last. Friday is expected to be sunny but cool, with a high of 56 degrees in Grass Valley. The clouds are set to start rolling back in Saturday, with a slight chance of showers Sunday.

"We can still get some storms in early April, but the time is waning on that," Rubin-Oster said. "There is another system early next week that will graze us."

He said long-range forecasts are predicting a very slightly above-average chance of precipitation between April 2-8.

"It's almost like a coin flip," he said. "It could go either way, but it's leaning a little bit wet."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.