More political forums scheduled for this week in Nevada County

The chance for Nevada County voters to learn about candidates in the June 5 election continues this week with a handful of forums.

The first is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. Hosted by the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, the forum will focus solely on cannabis.

Candidates for sheriff — John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers — as well as Board of Supervisors District 3 candidates Hilary Hodge and incumbent Dan Miller are scheduled to appear at the forum. Sue Hoek, the District 4 candidate who faces no opposition, also will attend.

"It's specifically for cannabis," said Jonathan Collier, a member of the alliance's executive board. "It's just such a complex topic."

Two forums are scheduled for Thursday.

The first starts at 6:30 p.m. at the San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center, 18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan. Candidates for sheriff and Hoek, the only candidate for the District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors, are scheduled to appear.

"Because we are an especially rural part of the county, with a population scattered over a large area, the needs and contributions of the Ridge can be easily overlooked by county officials," said Sol Henson, president of the San Juan Ridge Taxpayers Association, in an email. "Holding a forum here will allow residents to become better informed of candidates' positions on issues of particular importance to the community."

The forum is hosted by the taxpayers association and the family resource center.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at 7 p.m. Thursday will hold the third of four forums the group has planned for this month.

The forum — held at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — will focus on the District 3 Board of Supervisors race.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.