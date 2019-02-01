Monday's showing of 'Outlaws and Lawmen' movie postponed

Due to the forecast of significant snow on Monday, The Union has made the decision to postpone the showing of the "Golden Stories of Our Past – Outlaws and Lawmen" film from Monday to March 4, also at the Nevada Theatre, 7 p.m.

If you hold tickets to Monday's showing, those tickets will work for March 4. If the new date doesn't work, refunds will be issued starting next week. Please call 530-477-4241 to arrange to return tickets for a refund if needed.

DVDs of the movie are available for $10 each at The Union office, 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Also available for $10 each are the first three movies of the series: Golden Stories of Our Past; Golden Stories of Our Past — Forgotten Places; and Golden Stories of Our Past — Trailblazing Women.