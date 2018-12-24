Mixed results from new health rankings report

Overall, Nevada County residents have healthy habits, putting them in the top quarter of California counties in a recent statewide health survey.

The county was ranked 14th overall out of 58 counties statewide in the 2018 County Health Rankings survey, released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Key positive findings revealed that, as compared to state averages, Nevada County had roughly half the number of reported teen births and sexually transmitted diseases. The number of mental health providers is nearly double state averages, and residents are better than average at diabetes monitoring and mammography screening.

On the flip side, Nevada County has a higher rate of smokers than the statewide average, a lower high school graduation rate and — like many counties — is experiencing severe housing problems.

There was mostly good news for California as America's Health Rankings Annual Report for 2018 revealed that the Golden State rates 12th overall, jumping from 17th in 2017. Statistics showed that the state experienced one of the largest rank improvements in the country, however there is definitely room for improvement.

Each year for nearly three decades, the United Health Foundation releases a new health report with the latest publicly available data on a wide variety of health and health-related topics. The report looks at 35 core measures across a comprehensive set of behaviors, community and environmental conditions, policies, clinical care and health outcomes.

Nationwide, the 2018 Annual Report shows that the nation's obesity rate is the highest it has ever been. Obesity is a leading contributor to cardiovascular disease, cancer and other conditions. Prevalence of obesity exceeded 30 percent of the adult population for the first time in America's Health Rankings history, increasing 5 percent in the past year nationwide (from 29.9 percent to 31.3 percent).

In California, adult obesity is 23 percent. Nevada County is slightly better at 21 percent. The state ranks 16th for senior health and 10th for the health of women and children. Other encouraging state trends include a decrease in the number of children living in poverty and a lower occupational fatality rate.

Challenges continue to be high levels of air pollution, low immunization coverage among children, low tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis immunizations among teens and a marked increase in diabetes.

Despite state and local ratings, obesity continues to be an overall health concern for the nation at the onset of 2019.

"This year's report spotlights an obesity problem that continues to grow," said John Chang, M.D., senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare of California, in a release. "This means more people will likely develop obesity-related chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. We encourage health professionals, public health officials and elected leaders to use these findings to explore opportunities to better support people in their communities in all aspects of their health."

