Missing man Joshua Nordyke found deceased, Nevada County authorities say

Joshua Nordyke, missing since Monday, was found dead Thursday afternoon, Nevada County authorities said.

A friend searching for Nordyke found the 37 year old along Little Deer Creek, west of the Cascade Canal Trail. Authorities responded around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. An autopsy for Nordyke is scheduled for today, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

"There's no suspected foul play," Sullivan added. "At this point it looks like it'll probably be due to exposure."