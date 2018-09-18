Mill Street fire doused by passing Grass Valley Engine 1 crew

While returning from a previous incident, Grass Valley Engine 1 spotted smoke from a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street, according to a release.

Engine 1 initiated immediate life safety and suppression actions while updating the Emergency Command Center. The command center called in support from both Grass Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire while Grass Valley Police provided traffic control.

The immediate actions of Engine 1 and coordination between first arriving companies allowed for fire suppression, search and evacuation, and containment of the fire.

Firefighters saved the structure, limiting damage to a sub floor area and a wall running from the sub floor to the attic. Limited smoke damage occurred in the structure.

One firefighter was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

