Michelle “Shelly” Sexton, Nevada County Board of Education member, resigns

Sexton resigns from education board

Michelle "Shelly" Sexton, a member of the Nevada County Board of Education, has resigned her position, effective July 12, school officials said.

Sexton submitted her resignation on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said in an email that afternoon. No reason was given for her departure.

Those interested in filling Sexton's seat can get an application at the system's offices, 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Applicants have until noon July 16 to submit their paperwork.

The board is set to appoint a new member at a July 26 special meeting, according to the system's website.

Sexton's term ends this year.

Sexton won her seat in 2014 after defeating incumbent Jack Meeks.

— Alan Riquelmy