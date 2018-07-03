Michelle Sexton thanks voters, calls service on Board of Education positive experience

Michelle "Shelly" Sexton said the consolidation of Nevada County Board of Education offices was a huge accomplishment.

Having attained that goal, and looking ahead to board meetings she anticipates missing this year due to travel, Sexton opted to resign her seat. Her final meeting as a trustee is July 11. Her resignation is effective the following day.

"I appreciate the voters for supporting me," she said. "It's been a very positive experience for me and I hope for others as well."

Sexton, whose term ends this year, submitted her resignation Monday afternoon to Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you and your staff and want to thank you and the rest of the Board for your support," Sexton states in her email to Lay.

The superintendent praised Sexton's knowledge, noting her background in education made her an asset to the board.

"She's highly professional, very intelligent," Lay said. "Really understands the role of the board and what to do. We'll miss her."

First elected in 2014, Sexton defeated board member Jack Meeks to become an Area II trustee. Sexton said one reason she ran was to consolidate system offices.

Its offices were spread across a handful of different buildings. Many divisions, like its business and charter services, now reside in the superintendent's office on Crown Point Circle.

"That, altogether, was a huge accomplishment," Sexton said.

Sexton's departure leaves an opening on the board that it intends to fill this month.

Those who qualify for office can get an application at the system's 370 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, offices. Applications are found online at http://www.nevco.org/nevada-county-board-of-education.

People have until noon July 16 to submit their completed applications.

According to Lay, the board at a special July 26 meeting will interview applicants openly before voting on Sexton's successor.

"They select that day," he added. "It's very transparent."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.