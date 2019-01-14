Michael Sturgell murder case set for trial in Nevada County Superior Court

Michael Sturgell, accused of murder in the death of his ex-wife last February, is set to stand trial this April.

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found Pamela Diane DeGrio, 67, dead of multiple gunshot wounds after responding to her home in the 10000 block of North Bloomfield Road.

Detectives testified at Sturgell's preliminary hearing that they almost immediately identified him as a person of interest. Sturgell, 71, initially was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge and charged with DeGrio's murder in April.

Sturgell was in Nevada County Superior Court Monday for a hearing on a suppression motion filed by his attorney, Samuel Berns. That hearing was postponed until March 8 after Berns told Judge Candace Heidelberger that he had just received some discovery evidence that morning.

According to Berns, he intends to argue that evidence against his client was illegally obtained without a warrant and should be thrown out.

Heidelberger set Sturgell's trial, which was estimated to run three to four weeks, for April 9, with a trial readiness conference scheduled for March 22.

Recommended Stories For You

Berns also requested a limited time waiver, meaning the trial must start on April 9 or no more than 10 days later.

During the hearing into the evidence against Sturgell, Sheriff's Detective Brandon Corchero said an autopsy revealed DeGrio was shot five times with a .22- or .25-caliber weapon. Authorities later found a .22-caliber revolver in Butte County they linked to Sturgell.

A man bought some weapons from Sturgell after DeGrio's death, later discovering some of them were stolen. He passed them to a county supervisor, who gave them to police, Corchero said.

Corchero also testified that shoes belonging to Sturgell were tested and found to have DeGrio's blood on them.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.