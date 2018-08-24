Michael Sturgell murder case set for preliminary hearing

Michael Sturgell, accused of murder in the death of his ex-wife, is scheduled Oct. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Sturgell, 71, formally pleaded not guilty Thursday to his accusations in Nevada County Superior Court. He waived a right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days, but not his right to have one within two months.

Attorneys then scheduled his preliminary hearing, which Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said could last a day.

Authorities claim Sturgell in February fatally shot his ex-wife Pamela Diane DeGrio at her home. They'd been married and divorced over 40 years ago.

Sturgell remained held Thursday without bond.