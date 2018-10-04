Members of Nevada County Arts Council join leaders from across state regarding art in education

Members of the Nevada County Arts Council attended the 2018 Arts Now Leadership Institute to learn about new opportunities to make new investments in arts education, according to a release.

After years of budget cuts and a narrow focus on test results, California public schools are undergoing a process of re-evaluation and re-investment.

Eliza Tudor, executive director of Nevada County Arts Council, along with Brian Buckley, vice-president of the board and chair of its education committee attended, as did the committee's newest member, Ken Santisteven. Together, as part of a statewide network of advocates, they discussed new strategies to advance equity and access of arts education in Nevada County.

At the 2018 Arts Now Leadership Institute, the restoration of arts programs that were eliminated during California's budget crisis was discussed, as well as access to these for English Language Learners. School climate was also addressed in terms of reducing dropout rates. The Arts Now Campaign was designed to share progress and new opportunities and practices with school leaders around the state.

The institute featured presentations on how to assess equity in your local district, strategies for forging relationships and building a community coalition, and how to communicate effectively about arts education. In addition, leaders had the opportunity to begin preparing their action plans for the year and completing an application for a mini-grant to support their work.

Education Chair Brian Buckley said in the release: "Nevada County Arts Council will complete its Arts in Education Study comprising data from all western Nevada County schools TK-12, in collaboration with Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and our School Districts. Data sources include interviews with principals and staff and, in grades 7-12, 2017 data submitted to the state.

"We have already released our early findings to participating school administrators, and, during this consultation phase, we welcome input from others we might have missed."

Source: Nevada County Arts Council