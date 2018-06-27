Meeting tonight for families of meth addicts in Nevada City
June 27, 2018
A free public meeting for families of methamphetamine addicts is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church, located at 300 Main St. in Nevada City. Hosted by Paul Carner with guest Clifford Newell, district attorney, the evening is designed to learn more about prevention strategies and the role law enforcement plays in the epidemic.
