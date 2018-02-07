Meeting set for off-highway vehicle discussion in Nevada City
February 7, 2018
The U.S. Forest Service has scheduled an open house in preparation for an annual application to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, to request funding for trail maintenance, restoration, development of facilities, law enforcement, and planning for off-highway vehicle access.
The Forest Service will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 for individuals and organizations to provide input and review proposals for the application.
"I encourage anyone interested in the OHV program to drop by this informal open house to discuss their ideas on these proposals," said Joe Chavez, Tahoe National Forest Trails Program Coordinator.
Written comments are due by Feb. 23.
These annual grants provide funds for the Forest Service to develop and maintain trails and trailheads, repair winter storm damage and restore trailside environments, as well as provide patrolling and monitoring of these areas. When finalized, the grants will be available for public review and comment on the State of California's website (http://ohv.parks.ca.gov) from March 6 through April 2.
The meeting will be held at the Tahoe National Forest Headquarters, 631 Coyote St., Nevada City, in the upstairs conference room (enter from upper parking lot behind building). Questions, comments or letters can be directed to Joe Chavez, Forest Trails Program Coordinator, Tahoe National Forest, 631 Coyote St., Nevada City, CA 95959 or by emailing joetchavez@fs.fed.us or call (530) 478-6158.
For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe, or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/Tahoe_NF and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeNF.
Source: U.S. Forest Service
