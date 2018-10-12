Meet Nevada County writers at library’s first ‘Local Author Showcase’ in Nevada City

Nevada County may be known for mines full of gold, but these days, community members celebrate the wealth of this creative community. Roughly 30 of Nevada County's talented local authors will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City for the Nevada County Community Library's first Local Author Showcase. Everyone is invited to this free event.

Molly Fisk will kick things off at 11 a.m. by reading selections from her work in the Library's Collaborative Technology Center classroom. Fisk is appearing courtesy of the Nevada County Arts Council. Immediately thereafter, local library supporter Lori Burkhart-Frank will moderate a panel discussion, "From Paper to Published in Nevada County." Panelists will include Fisk; Josh Weil, winner of the California Book Award for fiction; and Leslie Rivers of Sierra Muses Press. Topics include what it is like to be a writer in Nevada County, resources available to both aspiring and established authors, and traditional and emerging options for publishing.

From noon until 2 p.m. the event will shift to the Gene Albaugh Community Room, where dozens of local authors will be available to discuss their work and many will have signed copies of their books for purchase. Free refreshments will be available. Participating authors write for all ages ­— adults, teens, and children. They represent a wide variety of genres and perspectives, including local history, self-help, humor, nature, poetry, historical fiction, romance, and mysteries.

Information about participating authors is available at the Nevada County Community Library's website (follow the link under "Events"). For questions or further information, contact Laura Pappani, Grass Valley Branch Manager, at 530-470-2692 or laura.pappani@co.nevada.ca.us.