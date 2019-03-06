 Meet Brian Dahle, District 1 state senate candidate | TheUnion.com

Meet Brian Dahle, District 1 state senate candidate

Submitted by Camille Hald

Brian Dahle, candidate for State Senate District 1, is inviting the community to a "Meet and Greet" dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday in Grass Valley. To RSVP, get the location or more information, call Camille Hald at 530-263-6733.

