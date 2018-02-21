Meet and greet set for potential Bear Yuba Land Trust volunteers

Spring-like weather aided a committed group of volunteers with Bear Yuba Land Trust on Thursday during a work day at Adam Ryan Preserve.

Made up of a diverse range of ages and backgrounds, members of the crew created burn piles, pulled Scotch broom, maintained the trail and beautified the pollinator garden.

"For me, it's a way to connect to my community, get great exercise and meet great people," said Volunteer Cathy Scott.

The community-supported, nonprofit organization founded 27 years ago has protected more than 13,000 acres from development, built over 30 miles of trails and has an active nature education program that gets people outdoors on treks and other learning adventures, thanks to many volunteers.

This week, Bear Yuba Land Trust will host two events designed to recruit new volunteers to the Land Trust team and re-kindle the spirit of veteran volunteers who have returned year after year.

The fun starts with a casual Meet & Greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at ol' Republic Brewery, 124 Argall Way, Nevada City. Those interested in volunteering can stop by, meet Land Trust staff and get the low down on all the volunteer opportunities available in 2018.

For those ready to commit to the cause, the trust will follow up with a Volunteer Orientation the next day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley. It's an opportunity to dive into more depth about the Land Trust mission, trail building, restoration and field work like vegetation management and data collection, outreach and becoming a Land Trust Ambassador, outdoor photography and ways to get involved with the youth and trek docent programs.

"We couldn't do the work we do without our volunteers. Everyone plays an important role," said Outreach and Communications Manager Laura Petersen.

Learn more and pre-register at: BYLT.org

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust