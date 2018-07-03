‘Meet and greet’ for Assembly candidate Chief Caleen Sisk

A "meet and greet" for Chief Caleen Sisk, Democratic candidate for State Assembly District 1, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 11 at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. Welcome introductions will be made by Virginia "Ginger" Covert, former chairwoman of Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, and Peter Minett, chair of Nevada County's Democratic Central Committee.

Sisk is the leader of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe of the McCloud River Watershed and is the first indigenous woman in history to campaign for this legislative seat. Sisk will discuss issues facing rural communities and will open up the floor to questions and input. Music, beverages and hors d'ouvres will also be part of the evening's event.

For more information about the event, contact Heidi Starr at 530-687-2662. For information about Sisk, visit http://www.caleen4assembly.com. To donate, make checks out to Caleen4Assembly.com, or go to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/caleen-sisk-ca-ad1.