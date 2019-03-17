Medieval Festival returns to Nevada County

The middle ages are returning to Nevada County.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Seven Hills Middle School seventh graders will be celebrating their annual Medieval Festival at the Miner's Foundry.

The students will walk from Seven Hills Middle School, assemble at Miners Foundry, introduce their kings and queens, dance, joust and engage in tournament games.

"This is the (event's) 29th year," said Brooke Nicholson, head committee chair for the Medieval Festival.

The festival is part of the seventh-grade curriculum. Over the year, they break up into kingdoms, with kings and queens they've elected.

"They learn about the food and dancing and etiquette, and the wars that have happened," said Nicholson.

During lunch, there will be a mock battle between two knights. Then Nick Fedoroff, a magician, will perform magic, followed by music played by the Nevada Union High School Choir, and a recorder orchestra.

Festivities will conclude around 1:30 p.m.

