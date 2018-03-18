Medication assisted treatment facility, which will dispense methadone to patients, to open in Grass Valley
March 18, 2018
What: Discussion about new medication assisted treatment facility
Where: 109 Margaret Lane, Grass Valley
When: 12:30 p.m. today
The manager of a new Grass Valley medication assisted treatment facility, which will administer substances including methadone to patients, will speak to the public at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 109 Margaret Lane center.
Nicole Kloncz, clinic manager of both the Marysville and Grass Valley medication units, said she understands why some people are concerned about the facility. Scheduled for a mid-April opening, the Grass Valley facility will have some 20 to 25 patients visit six days a week. Patients will travel to Marysville one day a week for counseling services.
"That's what the community would expect to see," Kloncz said. "Twenty to 25 patients coming in, getting their medication and moving on with their day."
Patients will take their medication in front of a dispensing nurse, she added.
