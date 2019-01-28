Medical marijuana now available in Marysville

The city of Marysville got a little greener on Thursday.

Representatives from Perfect Union, Yuba-Sutter's first medical marijuana dispensary, had a grand opening at their new facility in Marysville.

It was the culmination of over a year's worth of work by representatives from River City Phoenix Sacramento — the dispensary's flagship location — to build the facility from the ground up.

"It's amazing. We are just really excited," said Shayna Schonauer, regional manager for Perfect Union. "We've been working on this for years, so to see it finally come to fruition is phenomenal."

It's not like other retail operations. Walking into the storefront at 311 F St., a patron will be greeted by security guards as they walk through a metal detector. From there, they sign in at the front counter. The customer must be able to provide a doctor's recommendation before being verified, at which point they will be allowed into the dispensary area. "Budtenders," or store representatives, are stationed throughout the dispensary and are there to assist the patron in finding what they need, Schonauer said.

"We have a large variety of products with a little something for everyone — from topicals and tinctures to flowers and concentrates. Our products range from low tolerance to high tolerance, so the budtenders are there to help make recommendations and answer questions," she said. "It's just a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for everyone."

The dispensary also has an express order option for patients who want to call ahead or order online. The online system is still in the works, but once it's up and running people will be able to use the system by going to the dispensary's website, http://www.perfect-union.com.

The city approved the business' permit in 2017 and renewed it early last year. Since then, the business has been working with the city on designs and building. A lack of available laborers held the project's completion up by a few months, but city officials are excited to see the doors finally open.

"It's been a bit of a bumpy ride to get to today, but we are just excited to be able to have this kind of business in the city of Marysville," said City Manager Marti Brown. "It's going to add revenue to our general fund to help bolster the services we are able to offer. Having another business partner in the city of Marysville to enhance the civic life here is always a benefit, so we are looking forward to that."

Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said a lot of effort has gone into implementing a policy to assure procedures are followed correctly in the area's first dispensary.

"I think this facility will show the community we take their concerns very seriously and that we will continue working to ensure that any negative effects are dealt with quickly," Samayoa said. "We don't foresee any. We see the positives and that it will be a great benefit to the community, so we wish them all the best."

The company holds one of two available medical marijuana dispensary permits in the city. A second dispensary is expected to open in Marysville in the coming weeks.

Perfect Union has about 20 people on staff and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

"It's a beautiful building and facility. It is safe and the company is highly professional," Samayoa said.

Jake Abbott writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.