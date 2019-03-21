Measure B audit reveals NU district spending properly

Measure B school funds are heading in the right direction, according to a release.

At the March 13 Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees meeting, Heino Nicolai, citizens' bond oversight committee chairperson, presented the results of the fiscal year 2017/2018 audit of Measure B fund expenditures.

"To the best of the committee's knowledge, the Nevada Joint Union High School District has complied with the requirements of state law in its accounting for and expending of Measure B Bond Funds," Nicolai said in the release.

Although not part of the audit, he told board members, "District staff members have been transparent and demonstrated receptiveness to our input at quarterly meetings and the two ad hoc Citizens' Bond Oversight/Facility Advisory Committee meetings."

Additionally, he expressed appreciation and thanks to the other committee members for their dedication and participation with the district.

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District