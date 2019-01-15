McCourtney Road to see traffic control for railing repair work
January 15, 2019
McCourtney Road, between Mill Street and the Highway 20 on-ramp, will be subject to traffic control for railing repair work near Mill Street on Friday, according to a release.
The Traffic Control System will use a lane closure between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.
The release indicated every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner, however delays of up to 5 minutes may be possible.
Officials ask drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.
Source: City of Grass Valley
