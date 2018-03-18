Marysville woman reported missing, last seen in North San Juan area

A Marysville woman missing since Tuesday evening was last seen leaving her job in the North San Juan area of Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Sheryl Lynn Donovan was last seen driving a gold 2000 Ford Explorer with a license plate number 6NST499, believed to be headed back home to Marysville, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Donovan is encouraged to call Nevada County Sheriff's Investigations at 265-1263, or dispatch at 265-7880.