Marnay Nader, whose husband has been missing for over two years, once faced attempted murder charge

Marnay Nader — the wife of missing man Donald Jacob Nader, who authorities say is the subject of a homicide investigation — was charged with attempted murder in 2010, Sacramento County court records state.

The initial complaint filed against Marnay Nader, then Marnay Goldthorpe, claims that on July 26, 2010, she tried to kill a man in Sacramento County. Nader also was accused of assaulting a man with a handgun and inflicting injury on him, causing a traumatic condition, records show.

According to Sacramento County Superior Court records, Marnay Nader pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. She served 17 days in jail and was sentenced to three years' probation. Prosecutors dismissed all other charges against her.

Nevada County authorities want to question Marnay Nader in connection with what they've called a homicide investigation into her husband. Facing local arrest warrants on drug and weapons charges, her whereabouts are unknown.

"For us, it's very sad," said Mary Manolakis, second cousin of Donald Nader. "I hope to God he's alive somewhere."

Local authorities have said a tip led them on June 5 to the Nader's Lawrence Way home. They served a search warrant, finding narcotics and drugs. Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf has said he believes Marnay Nader was selling drugs.

Marnay Nader on June 17 was booked into the Ada County, Idaho, jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She bonded out that day, Ada County records show.

On June 20 Marnay Nader reported a burglary at her Lawrence Way home. That's the last time local authorities spoke with her, Bringolf said.

The same day sheriff's officials began a missing person's investigation into Donald Nader, he added.

Bringolf has said authorities determined no one had seen Donald Nader since late summer or early fall 2016 — a determination made after serving the June 5 search warrant.

On June 29 a local judge issued arrest warrants for Marnay Nader on drug and weapons charges — warrants stemming from the June 5 search, Bringolf said.

Another search

Deputies early this month served another search warrant on the Nader's Lawrence Way home. Bringolf said the new warrant stemmed from a missing person's case that could be linked to a crime.

Authorities used cadaver dogs, searched the home and pumped the septic system. They found signs of a violent struggle and changed the missing person probe into a homicide investigation.

"I know my cousin. My cousin's a very good person," Manolakis said. "Either way, bring him home."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.