Market value: Nevada City Farmers Market hosts inaugural Market in the Park

The Nevada City Farmers Market will hold its inaugural Market in the Park Wednesday evening in Pioneer Park.

In addition to the Saturday market the organization hosts on Union Street in Nevada City each weekend, June through November, lovers of fresh produce, meat, and flowers will have another opportunity each week to stock up on goods from local farmers and producers.

Stephanie Stevens, market manager for Nevada City Farmers Market, said the group has been looking for a location for another market for some time, and thought Pioneer Park fit the bill nicely.

"It seemed like a good location," Stevens said, "and the board wanted to do something evening-oriented for people who work on Saturday or who can't get out in the morning. (The Saturday market) closes at 1 p.m. and that's pretty early for some people as far as rolling out of bed on a Saturday."

Stevens said that the selection of vendors will be smaller on Wednesdays than their weekend market — about 20 vendors compared to 40-plus — but there will be features unique to the midweek event.

"There's going to be music and it's going to be more lively music," she said. "Bands with a more vibrant atmosphere."

Stevens was quick to point out the organization expects that the Wednesday market will likely offer cooler temperatures and more shade, and picnic benches on which to dine.

Patrons will find a mix of produce, artisan goods, prepared food, and grilled meats from local ranchers. The market will also host a tasting booth.

AM Ranch, Legacy Ranch, Pearson Family Orchard and Fog Dog Farm are just a few of the vendors who will be participating in the market in addition to producers who make krauts, tortillas, olive oil, and bread.

As with the Saturday farmers market, pets will not be allowed in the produce area but are welcome in the music area, so long as they are well-behaved.

"State law prohibits pets from the main section around raw produce," said Stevens. "But they can go on the lawn where the music is playing and hang out there. We're hoping it will be a little cooler so people can sit on the lawn and enjoy the music and food."

EBT will be accepted at the markets, though no match program will be made available.

Market in the Park will run 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday through August at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.