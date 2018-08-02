Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say

Officers found over 120 one-pound packages of suspected marijuana after serving a search warrant at a Cascade Shores property, one of three spots deputies linked to a grow operation, Nevada County authorities said.

That discovery — along with finding over $85,000 in cash as well as firearms — led to the arrest of Bradley Allen Pulvers and citations for nine others, sheriff's Lt. Robert Bringolf said in a release.

Pulvers, 35, of San Diego, is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and planting marijuana. Arrested Wednesday, he's since made his $37,000 bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Bringolf, officers over the past two weeks spotted a large marijuana grow on Skeeter Hollow Road during fly-over surveillance. They obtained a warrant and around 7 a.m. Wednesday entered the property, finding a butane honey oil lab, marijuana plants and an Oroville man tending the garden.

Deputies determined that Pulvers, who owns nearby property on Gas Canyon Road, was responsible for the grow. The officers then got search warrants for the Gas Canyon property and Pulvers' home on Willow Valley Road, Bringolf said

The Gas Canyon land is connected to Skeeter Hollow by a homemade, dirt road. Deputies found eight men on the Gas Canyon property, all of whom are related to the man they found initially. They also found marijuana trimming stations in an unpermitted garage, the 120 packages of marijuana and several hundred pounds of unprocessed pot, the lieutenant said.

Recommended Stories For You

At some point Pulvers arrived at the Gas Canyon property and was arrested. Seven of the nine men received marijuana citations. Deputies booked the other two into jail because they had no satisfactory ID. They've since been released on their own recognizance, authorities said.

The over $85,000 in cash, firearms and financial records were found at Pulvers' Willow Valley Road home, Bringolf said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.