Mardi Gras parade goes on despite rain, lack of cell phone service

A sizable turnout of parade entrants and spectators didn't let a little rain, or even some hail, get too much in the way getting into the Mardi Gras spirit during the annual Nevada City parade Sunday.

The cold weather storm that passed through the area Sunday caused outages that included a cell tower, preventing anyone in downtown Nevada City from using their cell phones other than for taking photos, or 911 calls.

"Just going to have to go back to a time before cell phones," the parade announcer could be heard saying on the loudspeaker prior to the parade.

Parade goers waved in the air at their favorite floats as they passed by, being rewarded with beads in return.

The rain didn't last long though, and quickly let up following the final parade entrants.