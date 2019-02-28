Mardi Gras Dance Concert at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley
February 28, 2019
A Mardi Gras dinner and dance featuring Louisiana native Mark St. Mary's Louisiana Blues & Zydeco Band will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. A $25 ticket buys admission to the dance party and a buffet of red beans and rice, corn bread, greens, jambalaya and more, including vegetarian and vegan options. Admission to the dance party only is $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.wildeyepub.com. Revelers are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras colors (purple, green, gold), masks and costumes.
