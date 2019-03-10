Marc Cuniberti: Don’t fall victim to macro economic issues

Interest rates are the cost of borrowing money, and for centuries the free market determined rates as individual lenders decided what interest rate they required, depending on who they were lending money to.

The higher the borrowers' risk, the higher the interest rate the lender would demand.

Enter the central banking system which in the United States is the Federal Reserve and globally, the other central banks of the world.

Central banks now set interest rates based on their prognostication of the economies they see around them. The possible trap with entity-set interest rates (versus free market rates) is that if they are set too low, it encourages businesses and consumers to borrow more than they normally would at higher rates.

The low rates can foster what in economics is called "mal-investment" which can ultimately lead to resource waste and the booms and busts we see from time to time in various economies.

Take autos for example. In any given time period there is a certain number of people that will buy a car. Let's assume in two years, 1,000 people will buy a new car. That means approximately 41 people will buy a new car per month (1,000 people divided by 24 months).

Along comes the central bank who then drops rates to one percent.

With these "artificially low" interest rates, the 1,000 people that would have bought a car in the next two years now all come forward to buy a car in the first few months as money is now cheaper than before and they fear rates will rise. The low rates also bring forth buyers that may not have planned to buy a car but now will buy due to the lower rates.

Assuming an arbitrary number for this example, car sales rise to 100 a month and in a little over 12 months, our 1,000 car buyers have all bought their cars.

The auto dealers see this initial rush of buyers as new demand when their sales skyrocket and dealers celebrate the "new economy." The auto dealers, not versed in the "mal-investment" mechanics of economies, think the increase in demand is real and this new increase is now the norm. They rush to expand their stores, adding new salespeople and building larger lots.

Like drinking all your water on a desert trip in the first few miles, the 1,000 people that would have stretched out their buying in a 24 month period now have all bought new cars in the first 12 months. Future buyers were brought forward into the present, essentially cannibalizing future sales, slamming them all forward.

After the initial rush of buyers purchase their cars, the subsequent months yield fewer buyers and auto sales at the dealership now plummet.

Stuck with bigger building payments, more employee salaries and more overhead, the dealership can't meet their expenses. Since all the auto buyers now have already bought, sales not only don't reach the level they were when the dealership expanded, they actually fall below what they normally would have been had interest rates been at five percent.

The dealership is now facing lower sales with even higher expenses. Unable to pay their costs, the dealership has to either scale back down or goes broke entirely.

In essence, they fell victim to "mal-investment."

In reality, very little new business was actually realized. The low interest rates only brought forward future buyers into the present months, leaving the future months devoid of any buyers at all.

This "mal-investment" phenomenon was seen throughout the nation in the form of closed furniture stores, carpet stores, auto dealers, real estate offices, vacant houses and hundreds of other examples during the 2008-09 crisis aftermath.

The "resource waste" part of the equation is all those brand new buildings and houses sat vacant or were plowed under, businesses went broke and literally billions were wasted in fuel, resources and labor to feed the boom.

There is a lesson to be learned here. Business owners would be wise to not only watch what's happening in their local endeavors, but also strive to keep an eye on what is taking place in the overall global economy as well.

One could be a very savvy business owner-operator but still fall victim to the macro economic issues happening around the globe, especially when it comes to interest rates and the cost of money.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and are opinions only and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Mr. Cuniberti is an Investment Advisor Representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Marc can be contacted at SMC Wealth Management, 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 (530) 559-1214. SMC and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com. California Insurance License # OL34249