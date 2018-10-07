Man with gun in Auburn killed by Placer deputies

A man making threats to kill people while armed with a gun was shot and killed Sunday morning by Placer County Sheriff's deputies.

According to a release, the man called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. and told dispatchers that he had a handgun and was going to shoot the residents at an Auburn inpatient rehab facility. He reportedly said he was outside the facility and would also shoot any deputies who responded. The man also allegedly told dispatchers he was high on marijuana and "speed."

Deputies located the suspect, who was holding a firearm, on B Avenue in North Auburn, the release stated. Deputies negotiated with the man and ordered him to drop the gun, but he reportedly refused to obey their orders and raised the weapon towards the deputies. Deputies fired and the man was struck, the release stated. Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

The man's identity had not been released as of press time, pending notification to his family.