Man trapped in vehicle for hours after Grass Valley crash

An Auburn man was flown to a Roseville hospital with major injuries after crashing his car on McCourtney Road Thursday night.

The 46-year-old, who was not identified, was driving a 2000 Saturn northbound near Paddock Lane at about 10:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and hit a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was pinned inside his car until residents of a nearby home found him at about 8:30 a.m., the report said.

Grass Valley Fire Engines 1 and 2, Battalion 1 and Sierra Nevada Medics responded and requested an air ambulance due to the driver's injuries, Fire Chief Mark Buttron said in a release. Firefighters used Jaws of Life tools to remove the doors and roof of the vehicle to enable access to the occupant.

Firefighters and medics removed the driver for transport to an air ambulance that had landed at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and he was then flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. His condition was unknown as of press time.

According to the report, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.