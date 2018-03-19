Man survives plane crash into Yuba River near Browns Valley

The pilot of a single-engine plane had minor injuries after striking power lines and crashing into the Yuba River Sunday morning, the Marysville Appeal-Democrat reports.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene west of Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley after a witness reported seeing a low-flying plane on fire crash into the river, according to a sheriff's department press release.

Timothy Bennett, 66, was able to exit the plane and was sitting on top of the aircraft, which was in approximately 3 feet of water. Bennett was conscious and talking when the witness called to report the incident, according to the press release.

Bennett was transported by ambulance to a Sacramento area hospital for treatment for minor scrapes and burns, and a possible broken ankle.

The witness reported hearing a small explosion soon after seeing a "Piper Cub" airplane circling the area. The witness then reported he saw the plane on fire, which quickly lost altitude before it crashed.

Initial investigation indicates the plane struck power lines in the area.

Recommended Stories For You

Pacific Gas and Electric advised that approximately 16 houses experienced a loss of power.

The plane had departed the Lincoln Regional Airport and the pilot was reportedly on a scenic recreational flight.

The FAA will investigate the accident and Yuba County Sheriff's and Office of Emergency Service's departments were arranging for the plane to be removed from the river as of Sunday afternoon, according to the release.