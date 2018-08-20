Man sentenced to 9 years on assault, attempted robbery charges

A man convicted of seriously injuring his wife while trying to rob her was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.

Stephen Woodward, 31, was convicted last month by a jury on charges of false imprisonment, attempted second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and corporeal injury to a spouse. Jurors also found that special allegations of causing great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon were true, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Visiting Judge C. Anders Holmer was the sentencing magistrate.

"I think nine years is appropriate," Deputy District Attorney James Morris told the judge. "Ultimately, I think (the victim) went through a horrific night and I think Mr. Woodward is finally being held accountable for it."

Defense attorney Larry Montgomery said he explained to Woodward that his charges prohibited probation.

"I understand the court's position," Montgomery said. "He's had a life filled with drug abuse."

Recommended Stories For You

Woodward in a letter to the judge said he started using methamphetamine at 19.

"I am not a bad person," Woodward states. "I've just made some horrible mistakes while under the influence of drugs."

The victim described what she said happened on Sept. 16 and 17.

In that letter she states she found evidence of drug use in her home. She left, returning early the following morning with a baseball bat to protect herself.

Woodward waited for her outside, dragging her inside her home and grabbing the bat, the letter states.

"When I tried to grab for his cellphone, he hit my left hand with the bat and I thought it was broken," she writes. "I took about 2 weeks to regain full use of my hand and left arm because of the injuries incurred."

Woodward later forced her into her car. He drove to her bank and punched her when she refused to give him her bank card number, the letter states.

Days later the woman's family and friends convinced her to visit a hospital and make a police report, she writes.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.