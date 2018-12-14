Man linked to Isaac Zafft murder asks for release

The parents of Isaac Zafft questioned why a man linked to their son's death should go free.

Janet and Riley Zafft didn't appear Friday in Nevada County Superior Court for a hearing about Daniel Devencenzi's release from jail. Instead Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh read their letter, asking that the 33-year-old terminally ill man stay jailed.

"Why should Daniel get to go home when our son is never coming home?" Walsh read. "Why should he be released soon? Our son was taken from us way too soon. Why should Daniel get to be with his family when he is dying, Isaac wasn't with us when he was dying."

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Devencenzi, said he understands the sentiment, but it didn't change his argument that his client should be released.

"He's going to be gone in a very short period of time," Tribby said.

At issue is a recently passed law that affects the sentences of Devencenzi and Nathan Philbrook, two men who in April pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Zafft's death. Before the bill passed a person who participated in a robbery, in which someone died, could have faced a murder charge. Now only the triggerman can face murder. Assisting someone in the crime, but not directly causing a death, can no longer lead to a murder, or manslaughter, charge.

Philbrook, 34, also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree robbery. Sentenced to 23 years' incarceration, Philbrook is expected to receive a reduced sentence.

Finley Fultz, 29, is the third man accused by authorities in the 2014 shooting death of Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow. Facing a murder charge, Fultz is pending retrial.

Judge Tom Anderson made no decision Friday about Devencenzi's release. The issue is scheduled to again appear before him on Monday.

Complications

Walsh has said that the new law means Devencenzi's original 11-year prison sentence could get reduced to a few years. In the Nevada County Jail since August 2016, Devencenzi potentially is eligible for release now.

That's what his attorney has argued for weeks.

Walsh opposes that release. He argued that attorneys must again question Devencenzi before a judge. That questioning would be recorded, because of Devencenzi's health, and a jury could view it during Fultz's retrial.

Attorneys already have a recording of Devencenzi under questioning. However, another is needed after Fultz's mistrial.

Defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents Fultz, has argued that prosecutors should have revealed that Devencenzi and Philbrook had to enter their guilty pleas together. Without that knowledge, Klein said he couldn't properly question witnesses.

Anderson called a mistrial in October, saying prosecutors withheld information and failed to provide evidence in time.

Walsh on Friday said he's wanted for more than two months to again question Devencenzi. However, that new round of questioning hasn't occurred.

"We are also fairly frustrated," Walsh said.

Authorities have accused Fultz, Devencenzi and Philbrook of trying to rob a Good Enough Court marijuana grow in July 2014. Zafft was fatally shot during the robbery. The men then fled to Reno. A tip led officers to the men, who were arrested several months later.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.