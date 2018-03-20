Man leads chase to Beale’s main gate

MARYSVILLE — A Yuba City man led police on a chase that started on Bridge Street and ended at the Beale Air Force Base gates.

At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, a Yuba City police officer saw Heston Medford, 50, driving his pickup truck erratically — running through red lights and cutting off other drivers. The officer attempted to stop Medford, but he wouldn't stop, Lt. Jim Runyen said in an email Monday.

The pursuit was slow-moving east through Marysville. Medford eventually got onto southbound Highway 70, where he took the North Beale Road exit and continued east.

Medford took police all the way to the main gate of Beale Air Force Base. He initially refused to exit the vehicle but changed his mind and was taken into custody without incident, Runyen said.

Medford was booked into Yuba County Jail for felony evasion.