Man killed walking into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80
March 14, 2019
At around 11 p.m. Wednesday a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 80 near Gold Run, according to a California Highway Patrol release.
A 26-year-old man from Tempe, Arizona, had been running westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 east of Secret Town Road in Placer County. Numerous near misses with vehicles were reported.
A 60-year-old Sacramento man in a Ford pickup swerved to avoid the Tempe man, but the right front of the truck hit him, according to the release. The injuries sustained were fatal. The driver was uninjured.
No arrests were made and names haven't been released.
CHP, Cal Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene. CHP assumed incident command. The collision is under investigation.
Source: California Highway Patrol
